JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 290 on Friday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 200 and a 1 year high of GBX 313. The stock has a market cap of £240.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.91.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

Strategic thinking for Chinese marketsJPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

