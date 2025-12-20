Perpetual Ltd Sells 248,229 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,229 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.