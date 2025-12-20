Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3,945.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,301 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,123,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,779,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,045,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,005,000 after buying an additional 749,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,234,883,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,438,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,023,000 after buying an additional 374,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,980,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,659,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $176.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $181.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

