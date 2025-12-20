Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,701 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

