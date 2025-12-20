Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,047 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,815,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,613,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,114,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,153,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $259.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.