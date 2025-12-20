HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,130 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $76,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 254,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 189,015 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $35.92 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

