LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 6,017 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Strive Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,718 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4,524.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 536,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

