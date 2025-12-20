Perpetual Ltd Sells 268,376 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 268,376 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

