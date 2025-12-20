Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 995.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%.The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

