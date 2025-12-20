Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,525 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $37,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 414,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 389,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,482,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 335.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 381,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 294,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneX Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 282,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNEX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $235,092.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,487.57. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,932.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $467,329. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

