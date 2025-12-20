MFG Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,071.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $960.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.