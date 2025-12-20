Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,719,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 925,684 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $42,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,251,000 after buying an additional 1,116,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 56.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after acquiring an additional 728,383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth $29,142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,399,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.