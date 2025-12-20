Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $98,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $714,801,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after purchasing an additional 603,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after purchasing an additional 401,150 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $68,010,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.91.

CHKP opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.51. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $178.64 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

