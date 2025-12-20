Perpetual Ltd Has $229.36 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,989 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,660,000 after buying an additional 1,580,368 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 475.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,468,000 after buying an additional 1,095,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2%

PM stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

