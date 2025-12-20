Perpetual Ltd Acquires 203,065 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 1.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $132,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,692,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,705,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.98. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $256.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

