Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,299 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for about 1.9% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $156,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

