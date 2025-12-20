Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VYM opened at $143.33 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

