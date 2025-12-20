Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4,042.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile



Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

