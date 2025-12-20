Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $151,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after buying an additional 28,455,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,573,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

