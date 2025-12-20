Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Position Boosted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VHT stock opened at $287.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

