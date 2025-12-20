KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

