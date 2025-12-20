Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $18.02 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $254.10 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.