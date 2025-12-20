Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Lessened by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 369,852 shares of company stock worth $79,364,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $350.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $265.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $268.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

