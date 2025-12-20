Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Stock Position Increased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,623 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

