Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXEO. Wall Street Zen raised Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

LXEO opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,806.28. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $117,409.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,534.92. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $221,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after buying an additional 3,469,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

