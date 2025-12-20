Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT opened at $576.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $627.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.
In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on CAT to $630 from $557, signaling upgraded earnings/volume expectations and giving investors a higher valuation anchor for the stock. Caterpillar price target raised to $630 from $557 at Bernstein
- Positive Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights Caterpillar as one of three manufacturers benefiting from supply-chain reshoring into 2026, which supports stronger domestic sales, parts demand and shorter lead times — positive for order visibility and margins. 3 Manufacturing Stocks Benefiting From Supply-Chain Shifts Into 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar will show new motor graders, a dozer and an excavator at ConExpo 2026 — product refreshes can spur replacement cycles and aftermarket revenue, supporting near- to mid-term sales growth. Caterpillar to Reveal New Motor Graders, Dozer, Excavator at ConExpo 2026
- Positive Sentiment: A Financial Post article reports a Canadian Caterpillar dealer on a record run amid a construction boom, evidence of strong end-market demand that can lift unit sales and parts/service revenue. Canada’s Building Push Puts Caterpillar Dealer on a Record Run
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison of CAT vs. KMTUY reiterates CAT’s revenue-revival thesis and infrastructure tailwinds but also reminds investors to weigh valuation and competitive factors — supportive context but not new company-specific news. CAT vs. KMTUY: Which Heavy Equipment Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier headlines noted Caterpillar shares contributed to a Dow decline, a reminder that broader market volatility can push the stock down even with positive company-specific news. Caterpillar, NVIDIA Corp. share losses lead Dow’s 132-point fall
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
