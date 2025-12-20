Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $576.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $627.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

