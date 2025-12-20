Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.37.

NYSE SCHW opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

