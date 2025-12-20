Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 38,281 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Mark David Brazeal sold 24,527 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $8,361,499.57.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $510 and kept a buy stance, signaling big upside vs. current levels. AVGO: Broadcom price target raised by Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Company beat expectations and issued AI-related revenue commentary (large AI/XPU and networking opportunity), supporting a growth story tied to data-center demand. Broadcom soars past expectations with blockbuster results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~323,615 call contracts, well above average, indicating speculative/hedged bullish bets on near-term upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom raised its quarterly dividend ~10% (new quarterly payment $0.65) — a sign of strong cash flow and shareholder returns. Broadcom stock just raised its dividend by 10%
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile bullish coverage and commentary (Wall Street lists and media pieces) are amplifying interest but also raising expectations. Here’s why Wall Street is bullish on Broadcom stock (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly said he isn’t very worried about Broadcom, which can calm retail sentiment but is not a fundamental driver. Jim Cramer says he is not that worried about Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including senior execs) have sold shares in recent filings — a potential overhang for sentiment even if sales may be for diversification/liquidity. Charlie Kawwas Sells 1,235 Shares of Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp recent sell-off (~20% from pre-earnings levels) has created volatility and forced short-term selling pressure despite analysts raising targets. Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
