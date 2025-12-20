Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 38,281 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Mark David Brazeal sold 24,527 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $8,361,499.57.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

