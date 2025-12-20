Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

