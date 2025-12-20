Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF $BFRZ

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 2.92% of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,809,000.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.7%

BFRZ opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

