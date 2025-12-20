Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,203 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $47.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

