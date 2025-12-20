Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

