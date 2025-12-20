Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 5,391 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.8%

LOW opened at $240.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $269.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.