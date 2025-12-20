Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charis Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 281,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 416,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after buying an additional 78,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BND stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.