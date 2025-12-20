Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 21,049 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.