Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Featured Stories

