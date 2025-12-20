Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,411,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,070,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,013,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

