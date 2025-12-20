Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 17,002 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,231,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

