VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6%

SMH stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $375.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.14 and its 200 day moving average is $312.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

