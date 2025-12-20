Rydar Equities Inc. Sells 33,113 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Rydar Equities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 1.5% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,602,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,279,000 after buying an additional 1,166,369 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.9% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 6,774,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,112,000 after buying an additional 1,076,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,231,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after buying an additional 146,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

The company operates an extensive onshore pipeline network that spans major U.S.

