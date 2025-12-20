Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 93,934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after buying an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VWO opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.