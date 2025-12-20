Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $120,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stores Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

Negative Sentiment: There is intermittent profit?taking and short?term pullbacks—several reports note gold retreating from session highs and occasional lower?volatility trading, which can cap GLD's upside until a clear breakout.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $399.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

