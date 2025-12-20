Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.5714.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%.The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $77,164.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis Burrows sold 23,726 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $232,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,928.30. This trade represents a 41.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,401 shares of company stock worth $1,428,697. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 101.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 1,121,228 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 772,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 738,761 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

