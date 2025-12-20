Analyzing Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprinklr and Global Mofy AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $796.39 million 2.43 $121.61 million $0.42 18.67 Global Mofy AI $41.36 million 0.82 $12.14 million N/A N/A

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy AI.

Volatility & Risk

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Mofy AI has a beta of -1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sprinklr and Global Mofy AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 3 6 2 0 1.91 Global Mofy AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sprinklr presently has a consensus price target of $9.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Global Mofy AI.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Global Mofy AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 13.42% 8.03% 4.19% Global Mofy AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprinklr beats Global Mofy AI on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Mofy AI

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.