Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $250.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $258.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.