Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $271,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.

NASDAQ APP opened at $721.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.23.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

