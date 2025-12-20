Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 target price on Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 31.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $61,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,703,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.