Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 155,357 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

