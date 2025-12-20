Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for about 9.9% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,093,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $6,497,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $3,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $115.81 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

