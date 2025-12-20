Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.1438.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Cemex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cemex

Cemex Price Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $11.65 on Monday. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cemex’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cemex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at $6,363,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cemex during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex

(Get Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.